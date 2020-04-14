TCAPS Moves Ahead with Superintendent Search

25 candidates applied for the position, 13 are from out of state

Northern Michigan’s largest school district is getting closer to picking a new superintendent.

The Traverse City Area Public School Board has narrowed its search down to five candidates. The board met Monday night and the District announced the names Tuesday. Virtual interviews will be held April 25th.

The list includes three candidates from Michigan – and among them is one internal candidate. TCAPS Associate Superintendent Jame McCall is a finalist for the job. Also on the list is Dr. John VanWagoner, the Alpena Schools Superintendent.

According to TCAPS:

Virtual interviews will take place on April 25, 2020. The meeting will begin at 8:00 a.m. and interviews will last approximately one hour and fifteen minutes for each candidate.

Candidates to be interviewed (in alphabetical order by last name) are:

Rosalie Daca, Chief Academic Officer, Racine Unified School District, Racine, Wis. Ms. Daca previously served as a principal of an International Baccalaureate, gifted and talented school, a middle school assistant principal, and as a math teacher. She holds a Master’s degree in Education in Educational Leadership and a Master of Arts in Mathematics Education from the University of South Florida. Ms. Daca also holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics Education from Florida State University and is pursuing a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership from Cardinal Stritch University.

Dr. Mark Daniel, Superintendent, McLean County Unit District #5 in Normal, Ill. He has previously served as superintendent of Dowagiac Union Schools in Mich. and has been a principal, assistant principal, and teacher. Dr. Daniel holds a Ph.D. in Educational Administration from Indiana State University, a Master of Arts in Secondary Education Administration from Indiana University Purdue University – Fort Wayne, a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics and Business from Bowling Green University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Business and Marketing from the University of Toledo, Ohio.

Jame McCall, Associate Superintendent, Traverse City Area Public Schools, Traverse City, Mich. Ms. McCall has previous experience as a central office administrator and building principal. She has also served as a math and reading specialist and teacher in Michigan and teacher in Oklahoma. She holds a Master of Arts in Education Administration from Central Michigan University and a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Eastern Illinois University. Ms. McCall also completed post-graduate coursework in the areas of special education, school law, school finance and leadership.

Dina Rocheleau, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, Ferndale Public Schools, Ferndale, Mich. Ms. Rocheleau has previously served as an elementary principal and as a consultant for early childhood and special education at Oakland Schools (ISD). She has also served as an assistant principal, achievement specialist and teacher in Pinellas County, Fla. Ms. Rocheleau holds a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership from Capella University, a Master of Science in Educational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University and a Bachelor of Science in Learning Disabilities from the University of South Florida.

Dr. John VanWagoner, Superintendent of Alpena Public Schools in Alpena, Mich. Dr. VanWagoner has previous experience as an associate superintendent at the Shiawassee RESA, served in the Michigan Department of Education, and began his career as a teacher at St. Joseph Public Schools. He holds a Ph.D. and a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership from Western Michigan University. He also holds a Master of Science in Kinesiology from Michigan State University and a Bachelor of Arts in Secondary Education, History from Saginaw Valley State University.

Detailed information regarding how to view the superintendent interviews and how to provide public comment during the virtual meeting will be shared along with the meeting agenda, prior to the April 25th meeting.