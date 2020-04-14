State Struggles To Keep Up With Unemployment Demand

During her press conference Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer sympathized with Michiganders struggling to get through the unemployment system.

Tuesday, the state says the system is up and running better than it has in the past month and work is being done to catch up.

“We understand the deep economic pain associated with COVID-19 and appreciate your patience,” says Jeff Donofrio, director of Michigan Labor and Economic Growth.

Patience doesn’t pay bills and buy groceries. An unprecedented number of Michigan workers need help.

“Over 1 million people in the state of Michigan, almost a quarter of our workforce, has filed for unemployment benefits,” says Donofrio.

To help Michiganders make it through the crisis, the state has expanded who is eligible and for how long but that just has added more applicants to an already stressed system.

“We’ve added hundreds of call-center staff and hundreds of more on the way,” says Donofrio, “We’ve expanded the days and hours of our call center operations.”

It hasn’t just been jammed phone lines and not being able to get through. Monday was the first day self-employed and gig workers could get on the state website and apply. The website for the Unemployment Insurance Agency was down.

Tuesday it was up and running and the state has promised that they have new servers, added capacity and it shouldn’t be an issue going forward.

“Even when they’re not on the phone, they are working to clean up claims and process the backlog that is coming into us,” says Donofrio, “We’re doing everything possible. We have shifted staff from around state government to help.”

While workers would like to be paid as soon as possible, at least these delays won’t cost them money. Everyone is back paid to their lay-off date.

“The date you filed your claim will not impact or affect the benefits that you receive,” says Donofrio.

While unprecedented, this could happen again and once the dust has settled, there is a lot to learn from this.

“We’ve really been focused on taking care of the 1099 and the self-employed and making sure they get the benefits,” says Chris Gray, director of the Unemployment Insurance Agency, “After that we will start really working on some of these cracks that we’ve seen in our system.”