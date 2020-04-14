Garden Supplies Can Still Be Purchased at Some Small Businesses

Last Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer extended the stay-at-home order through the end of the month.

She also added a few new regulations, including limiting some of the products larger businesses can sell.

However, some small businesses like Willow Market and Meats in Cadillac are still able to sell their normal products, as long as they abide by social distancing regulations.

That includes items like seeds and other gardening goods.

“With people being locked to their houses in order to stay home gardening is a great way to pass the time and make some food for yourself that you don’t have to rely on stores for and there still stores in town like us and the ace hardware that are selling these types of products I encourage people to go take advantage of it,” said Owner of Willow Market and Meats, Jason Towers.

