Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore Closes Trails, Parking Lots

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore announced additional closures Tuesday.

In response to observed visitor behavior and guidance from health officials, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore says all park trails, trailheads, parking lots, and picnic areas will be closed until further notice.

The Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive will remain closed until further notice, and beach fires are also prohibited.

Sleeping Bear Dunes says previous closures of park facilities including bathrooms, campgrounds, and the Philip A. Hart Visitor Center are still in place.

The park says they will notify the public when those areas reopen.

For the latest park updates, click here.