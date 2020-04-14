Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore Closes All Park Facilities

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore has closed down all park facilities in an effort to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Barricades are up blocking all trails, trailheads and other facilities at the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

The park says this is all in an effort to practice social distancing standards.

“We observed people really failing to social distance on the trails,” said Tom Ulrich, the deputy superintendent at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

Ulrich says the trails and other park facilities were getting too crowded.

“People just couldn’t socially distance, even those who wanted to and then many people really just ignoring the guidance,” said Ulrich.

They previously closed down bathrooms, campgrounds and the Philip A. Hart Visitor Center, which will all remain closed for the time being.

“That was based on the health of our employees who have to clean those facilities as well the inability for people to social distance in those locations,” said Ulrich.

They say the decision to close all facilities was made with the help of public health officers.

The park also says it wasn’t an easy choice.

“Our whole careers have been dedicated to try and get people out in the park and the trails so this was a really hard decision for us but we’re trying to do our part in keeping the spread of coronavirus down,” said Ulrich.

The park reminds everyone this is only temporary.

“If we all adhere to the guidance it will end sooner,” said Ulrich.

Ulrich says that they’re eager to welcome people back soon but for the time being, this is the right thing to do.