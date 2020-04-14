Senators Stabenow, Peters to Host Virtual Town Hall

Thursday, April 16, U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters will hold a virtual town hall to address the coronavirus crisis in Michigan.

The senators will talk about unemployment, health care, safety, virus testing, small business and what’s next.

Detroit news stations are hosting Thursday’s town hall.

You can submit a question for the senators online.

You can watch it live at 7 p.m. Thursday on Local 32 or our Facebook page, website or via 9&10 Plus on the free SBTV app.