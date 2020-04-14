Science with Samantha: Walking Water Experiment
Meteorologist Samantha Jacques performs a walking water experiment that uses water, food dyes and color mixing. See how science and art come together on her ‘Science with Samantha’ segment.
The Science Explained:
The Capillary Process – The colorful water is able to travel up the paper towel through a process called the Capillary Action. This is when the water from the cups is able to navigate up the gaps between the fibers of the paper towel – ALL DESPITE GRAVITY! This is the same process plant’s roots use to get water from the soil up to the petals. When the water travels up the paper towel so does the food coloring. This allows the mixing of two different food colors to make a BRAND NEW COLOR!
Ingredients Needed:
- 5 to 7 Clear Cups
- Paper Towel
- Food Coloring
- Water
Some Questions To Prompt The Activity
- What do you think could happen to the water?
- Do you think it will be able to travel up despite gravity?
- When these two colors combine, what colors do you expect to see?
Experiment Steps:
- Line up 5 to 7 cups and fill every other cup ¾ of the way full of water.
- Add 5 or more drops of food coloring into every other cup with water(changing colors between cups).
- Hold a half sheet of paper towel hot-dog style two times.
- Place one half of a rolled paper towel in the 1st cup and place the other half in the cup next to it. Then another paper towel from the 2nd cup and into the 3rd cup. And so on.
- Watch the water begin to walk!