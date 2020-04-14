Sault Ste. Marie Police Still Searching for Missing Man

Police are still looking for a man in Sault Ste. Marie who’s been missing since last week.

Bruce Burling was last seen at the Mid-City Motel on Portage Avenue Thursday.

He left without his wallet, keys and his dog.

Earlier Tuesday evening, first responders searched the snowmobile trail near Sanderson Field Airport in the Soo.

Police say Verizon found a ping from a smart watch in that area.

However, the search came up empty.

Burling was last seen wearing a maroon robe and boxer shorts.

He has severe medical issues and poor communication skills.

If you have seen him, call Sault Ste. Marie police at 906-632-5744.