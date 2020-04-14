Portion of Petoskey Trail Collapsed Into Little Traverse Bay, City Asks People Stay Away

A popular trail in Petoskey is now closed indefinitely after a significant portion has eroded into Little Traverse Bay.

The portion of the Little Traverse Wheelway has been closed for several months.

Petoskey’s Parks and Recreation Department says they have been keeping a close eye on several parts of the trail since last fall as they were concerned about erosion.

On Monday, a 100-yard portion of the trail collapsed into Little Traverse Bay.

The Parks and Recreation director says it is important people stay away from the area and follow park and trail closure signs.

“The last thing we want to do is close down a trail, but particularly in this instance, it’s dangerous,” said Kendall Klingelsmith, City of Petoskey Parks & Recreation Director. “People need to stay away; those signs are there for a reason.”

The City of Petoskey, Emmet County and Resort Township have funded a study looking into different solution options for the trail.