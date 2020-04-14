Patriotism Through the Pandemic: 11-year-old Returns from D.C. For Annual Roses to Remember Project

“Our country is going through a really dark time right now so we just need a little light to not think about all the dark.”

The name of this “little light” is Miss Sawyer Hendrickson, an 11-year-old from Ludington who is the founder of Miss Sawyer’s Kids with a Cause, a non-profit that recognizes veterans. Sawyer and her mother, Heather, went to Washington D.C. March 19th-21st to take part in their third annual Roses to Remember Project.

The Four’s Madison Gardner recently caught up with them to hear about their experience. They were so dedicated to this project that they canceled their airfare, drove all the way there and instead of staying with their usual host families, they booked a room at a hotel, all to remember and honor our country’s fallen heroes.

The plan was to lay Sawyer’s 11th wreath at 11 o’clock on her 11th birthday at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the cemetery was closed. However, Sawyer was still able to make her way into Arlington National Cemetery to lay 2,100 roses on gravestones.

There was no turning back, Sawyer raised thousands of dollars to purchase these non-refundable roses and refused to pass up on the opportunity to honor and pay respect. The significance of the yellow rose is simple ” the yellow rose means freedom, remember me and I care,” explains Sawyer.

Sawyer was able to complete the project in just over 8 hours. “I was very proud that I was able to do it and even if it was during such a dark time in our country, I’m very very proud of myself that we got the courage to go and honor those family’s loved ones,” explains Sawyer.

Through this project, Sawyer is proving the anyone big or small can show patriotism through this pandemic.

“We are all in this together.”

To reiterate, this took place March 19th-21st. They took every precaution on this trip and self quarantined when they returned home. Madison Gardner was able to chat with them on Wednesday, April 1st.

If you would like to learn more or donate to Miss Sawyer’s Kids With a Cause, click here.