North Korea Fires Suspected Short-Range Cruise Missiles

South Korea says North Korean fighter jets have fired suspected cruise missiles off the peninsula’s east coast.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says it happened early Tuesday morning.

They say the projectiles were fired from North Korea’s eastern Kangwon province.

South Korea’s military is now monitoring possible additional launches by the north.

North Korea has carried out a series of short-range missile and other weapons tests in recent weeks as denuclearization talks with the United States have stalled.