New Order Offers Financial Relief for Bars, Restaurants With On-Premises Liquor License

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced new measures to help struggling bars and restaurants.

Under a new executive order, the Michigan Liquor Control Commission will start buying back spirits to offer financial relief to bars and restaurants with on-premises liquor licenses.

The executive order allows the MLCC to use its revolving fund to buy spirits remaining in inventory from bars and restaurants that purchased the spirits prior to March 16, 2020 for their full purchase price.

Liquor licensees approved for the program have until 90 days after the state’s emergency and disasters declarations are lifted to re-purchase the spirits from the MLCC.

Licensees must make their request no later than April 17 at 5 p.m., using the online form on the MLCC website.