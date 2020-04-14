Michigan Workers Struggle With Unemployment System

As the fight against COVID-19 continues in Michigan, workers across the state continue their fight with the unemployment system.

Long waits, delays in payments and just not being able to apply have been issues this entire month.

But the state says it is adding new workers and hours to try to keep up with the demand and they’re asking for patience.

They say every approved worker will get their promised amount of money and the back pay from when they lost their job, not when they applied.

This unprecedented demand has the state trying to figure out how to change the system going forward.

“In a global pandemic, where you may not be able to available to work because there’s no work to be found or you may not be able to work because you’re sick and still unqualified for unemployment insurance, that definition may not work in the same way and so we’re trying to work through this and sort of build the plane as we fly it and make sure that we have a standard that is going to make sure every Michigander can get pay without penalty,” said Jeff Donofrio.

The state says so far it has paid out $350 million to 600,000 workers in the past month.