Michigan Airports Will Receive Federal Support Under CARES Act

The coronavirus crisis has impacted airports all across the country, but now they’re getting some economic relief.

The FAA is announcing billions of dollars in aid to America’s airports because of COVID-19. The grand total nationwide is about $10 billion, but Michigan’s share is more than $256 million for 94 different airports.

The announcement came from the FAA and the Transportation secretary Tuesday afternoon. In northern Michigan, most small airports will get $10,000 – $30,000 in relief. But the area’s biggest airport – Cherry Capital – is getting $14.8 million in assistance to offset the money lost from a decrease in air traffic.

Kevin Klein, Cherry Capital Airport director, says “The airport has experienced a 97% loss in passenger traffic. We’re seeing less than 50 passengers a day travel through the airport. The stimulus funds will focus on operations and maintenance activities for our staff, funding payroll, and funding airport projects that normally we pay for with airport revenue.”

Klein says this is an unprecedented program, because “normally funds like this are not allowed for everyday operational expenses.”

By contrast, Gerald R. Ford Airport in Grand Rapids is getting just over $16 million in federal aid and Detroit Metro Airport will receive almost $142 million.

