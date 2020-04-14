McLaren Northern Michigan to Host Virtual ‘Health Care Heroes Parade’

There was a Health Care Heroes Car Parade planned for Wednesday in Petoskey, but with the most recent executive order, McLaren Northern Michigan decided to change things up.

They are hosting a virtual parade instead.

They are asking those who planned on coming out to send in pictures of their signs and shows of support.

Then, they’ll put a video together, post it on their social media platforms and share it with employees.

McLaren says it’s a way to still show our gratitude for healthcare workers, while also following the stay home, stay safe executive order.

“It’s a way for us to still have that parade, show support from throughout the community, but in a safe manner that is following the executive orders that have been put in place,” said Catherine Dewey, Public Information Officer for McLaren Northern Michigan.

They are asking you send your pictures in by Saturday and they’ll have the video posted by early next week.

You can send your pictures to marketing@northernhealth.org