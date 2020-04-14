Grand Traverse Co. Deputies Looking for Missing Teen

Police are looking for a missing teen out of Grand Traverse County.

Jordan Kloepfer left voluntary from home, but has been gone for about three weeks now.

She has been completely out of contact with friends and family.

State police belie she spent some time camping in Blair Township and talked about trying to travel to Petoskey to meet a male friend.

Kloepfer is described as 5’8, 250 pounds, with short brown or blonde hair and brown eyes.

If you’ve seen her, contact the numbers listed above.