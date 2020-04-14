Gov. Whitmer Extends Two Executive Orders

Governor Whitmer signed an executive order that extend two executive orders signed last month.

One of the orders relaxes the requirements of the Open Meetings Act, allowing the public to have meetings remotely while facilitating public participation.

The other order relaxes the regulatory requirements on hospitals and care facilities in order to ensure that hospitals have the people and facilities they need to provide care to during this time.

“By extending these Executive Orders, we can ensure our hospitals and health care centers have the capacity needed to serve the health care needs of all Michiganders, while protecting the health of our local officials and residents by allowing public meetings to be held electronically,” Gov. Whitmer said.

These orders are now extended until May 12.

