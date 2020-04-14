Ford Begins Production of New Respirator Face Mask for Medical Workers

Ford is kicking off production of a new respirator face mask for medical workers.

The company says it will start making the mask at its plant in Flat Rock, Michigan.

The device was designed in partnership with 3M and it uses a fan from ventilated car seats.

It works by filtering contaminants from the air before drawing purified air through a tube.

The plan is to make at least 100,000 masks.

Ford hasn’t said when they will be delivered.

The automaker also says beginning next Monday it will be making 100,000 reusable medical gowns per week.

Those will be made from air bag materials.