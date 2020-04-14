Fishtown Construction on Hold Amid Coronavirus

The coronavirus is also delaying the effort to complete restoration work at Fishtown in Leland.

The historic shops and markets have been battling high water levels since last year.

Work was nearly complete on the newly raised Cheese Shanty, but that’s now on hold.

The Fishtown preservation society was also hoping to raise another building, but that will have to wait until contractors can get back to work.

“It was just a matter of weeks, you could see the light at the end of the tunnel, we could see it about to happen, before the water levels were going to be coming up we were going to be starting on another of our shanties, we hoped to have that lifted by the end of March or into April, but everything just has to stop,” said Amanda Holmes, Executive Director of the Fishtown Preservation Society.

The preservation society remains hopeful Fishtown can still open for the summer season.