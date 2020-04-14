Empire Aspargus Festival Canceled

Festivals and other events are getting cancelled one after another.

And that goes for a Northern Michigan staple: The Empire Asparagus Festival announced late last week they would be cancelling their annual event.

This year would have marked 17 years for the festival.

Paul Skinner, President of the Empire Chamber Of Commerce, says it usually brings about 2,500 people to the community.

“That number of people coming into town has a huge impact on the economy. I’ve never had the time to actually sit down and work it out, but to the local Empire economy that single festival is probably worth an excess of $100,000 for a one day event…The repercussions are quite dramatic.”

The asparagus festival hopes to be able to do some events online.