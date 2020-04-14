Coronavirus Crisis: States Band Together on Plans for When and How to Re-Open

Global coronavirus cases are now nearing 2 million. While here in the U.S., they’ve surpassed half a million with more than 23,000 deaths.

But health officials say they’re seeing promising signs that we are beginning to gain control over the outbreak.

Nearly half of the country’s deaths are in New York State.

Doctors and nurses in the state—and in many other hard-hit areas—are still struggling to treat huge numbers of COVID-19 patients.

But New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the number of hospitalizations appears to have stabilized. He says it’s a sign social distancing is working.

“The numbers suggest a plateauing…whatever those numbers say is a direct result of what we do. I’ve said if we do something stupid, you will see those numbers go right back up tomorrow,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo says he won’t consider the coronavirus crisis over until a vaccine has been developed and is widely available to the public. But experts say that likely won’t be for at least 12 to 18 months.

With promising signs in the country’s fight against the coronavirus, the debate over when the U.S. can get back to business is escalating.

President Trump has signaled plans for a big re-opening of the U.S. economy.

But a number of the nation’s governors say they’ll be teaming up to work on their regions’ recovery when their states are ready.

On the west coast, Gov. Gavin Newsom said California will partner with Washington State and Oregon on getting the states back open.

“There’s an old African proverb that says if you want to go fast, go alone. But if you want to go far, go together,” Newsom said.

In the hard-hit northeast, at least seven governors will come together to appoint public health and economic officials to work with their chiefs of staff.