CAPS Holding Weekly Zoom Support Meetings For Families

Schooling has been one of the biggest things affected by the coronavirus pandemic and teachers, along with parents, have had to make some big changes to make sure kids are still able to learn.

Cadillac Area Public Schools have started a weekly zoom meeting for parents and families as a way to offer support from school adminstrators and teachers.

“We just recognized that it’s a lot for our parents to work from home and support their students’ learning,” said CAPS superintendent Jennifer Brown. “So, in that sense, we really wanted to reach out to our parents and provide some ongoing support for them as they tasked through this difficult time.”

Starting Tuesday, April 14, CAPS will hold this meeting every Tuesday from 4-5 pm. They plan to discuss a number of different topics, but started with ‘how to support my child with at home learning’.

They have topics for most future weeks, but are also looking for requests from parents.

“Just making ourselves available and accessible to our parents was something we thought would be important right from the beginning and this is kind of our schedule and we left some open times, open topics for parents to really request maybe something we hadn’t anticipated or thought about,” said Brown.

Being available to parents and students is CAPS number one priority, especially since they can’t physically be there to help.

“Right now everyone just feels so isolated we want to make sure that we’re not just available by phone or email but also in a more social setting, a virutal social setting if you can believe it but we just think it’s important for face-to-face contact,” added Brown.

You can access the zoom meetings on the CAPS website, along with many other COVID-19 resources they have made available.