Bailey’s Bracelets Create Friendship and Hope During These Uncertain Times

In a time when uncertainty and ever-changing news has become the norm with the COVID-19 crisis, realizing the need for friendship is key. That’s why 8-year- old Bailey Becker of Traverse City told her mom she wanted to do something special.

Bailey believes frontline medical staff could probably use a friend right about now. That’s when she came up with the idea to create friendship bracelets for people to order online. Bailey takes orders on her Facebook page, “Bailey’s Bracelets” and then mails them out to people.

The bracelets are $2 each and you can check out Bailey’s Facebook page to place an order. She’ll then mail them out and you’re advised to leave them outside for 48-hours to ensure there’s no possibility of spreading any germs or viruses.

Bailey plans to use the money she generates from the hand-crafted friendship bracelets to create care packages for staff at Munson Medical Center and the Grand Traverse Pavilions a nursing home facility in Traverse City.

To hear more about why Bailey is taking on this venture for medical staff, check out the video posted above.

For a link to Bailey’s Bracelets on Facebook – click here