Adopt a Pet Tuesday: Smudge, Winnie & Cooper

ADOPT_SMUDGE

ADOPT_WINNIE.jpg

ADOPT_COOPER

It’s Adopt a Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Smudge, Winnie and Cooper– just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

First meet Smudge.

Smudge is 3-year-old Great Dane and he is a big as they get. But don’t let his size fool you, he as sweet as they come.

Smudge loves to snuggle and forgets that he is 140-pounds sometimes. He would do best in a home without cats—but would do great with other dogs.

You can meet Smudge at Animal Rescue Coalition of Mecosta County in Big Rapids.

Next up we have Winnie.

Winnie is a very relaxed kind of gal, but she definitely has a curious spirit.

She loves to cuddle and you won’t find a more devoted bird watcher.

If you would like to meet Winnie for yourself, she can be found at the Lake County Animal Control in Baldwin

And finally we have Cooper.

Cooper has had a tough start to his life, but he has a lot of love to give to a new family.

This guy loves a good-ol’ belly rub and chance to get outside for a nice walk.

But because of Cooper’s past, he is a bit shy and needs a family that is willing to give him the time to settle in.

You can find Cooper at A Few Steps From Home in Gladwin.

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families of their own!