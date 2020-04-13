Traverse City Wins Arbor Day Honor for 30th Consecutive Year

The Arbor Day Foundation is recognizing the city of Traverse City for the 30th consecutive year.

Traverse City was named a 2019 Tree City USA.

This means the city met different requirements proving their commitment to the city’s urban forest.

City Clerk Benjamin Marentette says they are excited to continue to plant and grow more trees in the community.

“Whenever we’ve got a city project, we’re obviously looking to make sure what are the species of trees that can be planted that are really right for that area and are going to grow well and flourish. Anytime that we’re engaged in conversations with developers or private individuals working on making projects happen, it’s really important that we affirm for them and that we really encourage them to do the right thing which is to add to this natural forest that we have in our city.”

Traverse City is one of more than 3,000 communities across the country to receive this recognition.