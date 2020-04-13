Running to Raise Money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan

With all of the social distancing going on and stay at home order in effect, nonprofits across Michigan are struggling to stay afloat and do their part in the community. That’s why Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan in Traverse City is pivoting with how they’re still connecting with kids in need.

One of their fundraisers, their annual wine event set for April 17th-19th was canceled. Now they’re looking at ways to raise awareness for the need of mentors in northern Michigan and raise funds.

That’s where Tony Anderson, a Big Brothers Big Sisters board member for 15 years has been helping. Tony created what’s called “Marathon 4 Kids” where he committed to running a marathon in all 50 states.

The goal is to raise $1 million for Big Brothers Big Sisters. Right now, they still need to raise $250,000.

On May 3rd, Tony will do his marathon in northern Michigan and plans to keep social distancing guidelines in place.

He says it’s his way of still making an impact with Big Brothers Big Sisters, despite what’s going on with COVID-19.

To help Tony raise the money and to follow his marathon progress across the country click here for more information.

For a direct link to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan click here.