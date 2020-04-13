Oil Price War Ends With Historic OPEC Deal

The world’s biggest energy producers are ending a brutal price war.

OPEC and its allies have agreed to cut oil production by nearly 10 million barrels a day, the largest amount ever.

The deal aims to boost crashing prices amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes after weeks of Russia and Saudi Arabia driving oil prices down to their lowest in nearly 20 years.

Sunday the two leaders and President Trump expressed satisfaction with the agreement. We’ll see how it impacts Wall Street.

The stock market opens back up Monday after being closed for Good Friday.

Right now futures show all major indexes in the red. We’ll continue to monitor those numbers throughout the morning.