Northern Michigan Colleges Will Receive $30 Million for Coronavirus Assistance

Congressman John Moolenaar announced last week that $30 million will go toward Michigan colleges and universities.

That includes Ferris State, Central, and Mid-Michigan Community College.

It’s part of the CARES Act.

Schools will use the federal funding to help students cover the cost of learning materials and technology as well as healthcare and childcare.

The amount each school gets is based on enrollment before the coronavirus outbreak.