MTM On The Road: Artworks Displays Latest Exhibit Virtually

Artworks in Big Rapids is using its creativity to showcase its latest Art Attack Exhibit.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the studio had to cancel its formal in-person viewing of the exhibit, including a reception.

But while the doors of the studio are closed, the staff at Artworks put their creative minds together so that everyone can still see their latest work.

The new virtual exhibit features artists of all ages with all unique pieces.

You can click here for more information on Artworks and its exhibits. You can also learn more about the artists and their work on Michigan This Morning with Gabriella Galloway and Stephanie Adkins.