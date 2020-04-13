Mother Nature Causes Damage to Museum Ship Valley Camp

Shifting water levels in the St. Marys River have taken a toll on the Museum Ship Valley Camp in Sault Ste. Marie.

The 600-ton freighter became a museum back in 1966.

While the ship would move a bit every year, this past year was no match to what Mother Nature threw at her.

Several anchor lines recently snapped and there is damage to the entrance of the museum due to the ship moving.

To help out, the Coast Guard limits the speed of vessels near the museum.

“The Coast Guard has been good,” Richard Brawley, board member of the Sault Historic Sites, said. “Last fall they had the boats coming out of the MacArthur check-down in speed. And we are going to have to have them do that again this year as soon as the MacArthur opens. We are bringing in another guy who is going to as much as he can to get it secured…today.”

Brawley says they hope to open the museum by the end of May, but that is dependent on the stay-at-home order.