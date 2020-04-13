Menu Monday: Pappardelle Pepper-Crusted Beef Ragu

When we usually think of the word “Ragu” it is something that comes in a jar from the supermarket. Ragu is a well-known and delicious meat-based sauce used in many Italian dishes and can be created with just a few simple, fresh ingredients. Recipe Guru, Gina Ferwerda shows us her take on the popular, hearty dish with her Pappardelle Pepper-Crusted Beef Ragu.

Serves 6 to 8

Substitute any pasta for this dish.

Ingredients

2 pounds boneless chuck roast, cubed

1 tablespoon crushed black peppercorn

2 teaspoons salt, divided use

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons BLiS Hardwood Smoked Barrel Aged Soy Sauce, divided use

Ragu

3 tablespoons butter

1 cup chopped onion

3 cloves garlic, minced

¾ cup diced celery

¾ cup diced carrots

½ cup diced bell peppers

1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste

¾ cup red wine

1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes

1¼ cups beef stock

2 bay leaves

1½ teaspoons chopped fresh thyme leaves

1 pound pappardelle pasta

Garnish

Freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Ricotta

Fresh basil leaves

Evenly coat cubed meat with crushed peppercorn and 1 teaspoon of salt.

PREPARE BEEF

In a large stockpot or Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add the seasoned meat and brown all sides, about 3 to 4 minutes per side. Stir in 1 tablespoon of soy sauce. Using a slotted spoon, remove meat and place in a bowl.

MAKE RAGU

Add butter to hot oil, then add onion and cook until translucent, about 4 to 5 minutes. Add garlic, celery, carrots and peppers, and cook for 4 to 5 minutes.

Add meat back to the stock pot or Dutch oven, then stir in tomato paste. Add wine, tomatoes and beef stock. Stir everything together and bring to a simmer. Add bay leaves, thyme and remaining salt. Cover and reduce heat to medium-low for 2 to 3 hours, or until meat is fork-tender.

PREPARE PASTA

Cook pasta al dente, according to package instructions. Drain and set aside.

ASSEMBLE

Remove bay leaves and stir in remaining soy sauce, then fold pasta into meat sauce. Top each serving with Parmesan cheese, a dollop of ricotta and fresh basil leaves. Serve warm.

NOTE: Substitute 1 tablespoon soy sauce, 1 tablespoon bourbon and ⅛ teaspoon liquid smoke for the BLiS Hardwood Smoked Barrel Aged Soy Sauce.

