McLaren Northern Michigan’s ‘Many Ribbons Project’ Shows Support for Healthcare Heroes

We all are so thankful to the healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, and McLaren Northern Michigan has a simple way to show your support.

They are asking the community to hang a ribbon on a tree, post or mailbox in your front yard.

They want to make sure you don’t leave home to pick up supplies but instead use anything around the house.

McLaren says it is an easy way to show support and boost spirits on the way into work.

“It lifts the spirits of our employees when they see these ribbons tied out on a tree, in support of them, because they are leaving their family to come and take care of others,” said Catherine Dewey, McLaren Northern Michigan Public Information Officer. “Thank you for showing support for our healthcare heroes.”

If you don’t have a ribbon, McLaren says you can show your support by cutting one out of a piece of paper and hanging it in your window.