Managing Anxiety During Social Distancing, Self-Isolation

During this trying time, the Northwestern Michigan Health Services Inc. (NMHSI) is offering coping strategies to manage stress and anxiety.

NMHSI says, social distancing and social isolation can be harmful for people’s well being.

To manage stress, behavioral health counselors recommend to:

Maintain a schedule

Get outside

Eat and sleep properly to keep up immunity.

But most importantly, NMHSI says, ask for help and learn to control what you can.

Gary McDaniel, behavioral health therapist at NMHSI, says, “There’s a lot that’s unexpected, there’s a lot that we cannot control, one of the ways we cope as human beings is controlling the things that we can and letting go or accepting the things we can’t control.”

NMHSI is offering a warmline for people to talk to a therapist that can answer questions and provide support. They can be contacted at COVID-stress@nmhsi.org or (231) 655-3867. A behavioral health therapist is available from 8am to noon and 1-4pm, Monday through Friday.