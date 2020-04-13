Man Arrested After Hitting Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office Patrol Car

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a man hit a deputy during a chase.

They say he also cut off his tether and was randomly shooting in a wooded area before the chase.

Around 2:15 Sunday, deputies say the man was firing off a handgun in a wooded area owned by TCAPS.

When deputies found him, he refused to get out of his car and took off.

The sheriff’s office says the chase ended after the man hit a sheriff’s office patrol car.

They say the man hit the car while a deputy was trying put down stop sticks.

Deputies say he cut off his tether before the incident.

He was arrested for bond violation, running from police and other charges.