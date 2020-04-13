Local Organization Exceeds Donation Goals

A local organization is feeding those who are in need – while helping local farmers recoup from disrupted market sales.

Groundwork – Center for Resilient Communities – recently kicked off their Local Food Relief Fund that will “immediately purchase food from local farmers to feed local families through regional food pantries”. 100% of the donations go towards the fund.

Update: Groundwork has done so well with its Local Food Relief Fund they have extended the donation amount from 30-thousand to 100-thousand, but the cut-off time for donations is April 14th, 2020.

If you would like to donate to Groundwork’s Local Food Relief Fund – click here.

For more information about Groundwork and their initiatives – click here.