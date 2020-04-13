Little Traverse Wheelway Barricaded Due to Erosion

A popular trail in Petoskey has been closed due to severe erosion.

We told you about the trail last month when the City of Petoskey announced that they had been working alongside Resort Township to fund a study looking for a solution.

The trail is barricaded to remind everyone not to go past as it is very dangerous.

The barricades are at Magnus Park and East Park as the Little Traverse Wheelway is falling into the lake.

Petoskey Parks and Recreation shared pictures showing the damage from the erosion.

Again, they’re asking everyone to avoid this area for the time being.