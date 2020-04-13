Great Lakes Energy, Truestream Providing Free Wifi for Students

A good internet connection isn’t something every student has the luxury to, especially those living in rural areas.

There was this huge gap for virtual learners who live in rural areas. They don’t have access to the internet as many students do in the suburban areas,” said Lacey Matthews, the communications manager at Great Lakes Energy.

Great Lakes Energy and Truestream are filling that gap by working with seven different hotspots across the Charlevoix-Emmet County area.

“That is available between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. everyday,” said Matthews.

They say they’re happy to do what they can to make things easier for everyone, especially students, during this time.

“At our heart, we’re here to serve the communities that were in and so when we see a need and were able to fulfill it, we’re happy and prepared and excited to step up and do that,” said Matthews.

The Harbor Springs Public Schools Superintendent is very thankful that these new hot spots will help their students continue learning.

“This is an incredible gesture to the community, to our students and family,” said Michael Behrmann, the superintendent at Harbor Springs Public Schools. “High speed internet accessibility can be very spotty at best.”

He says now more than ever it’s clear that not every student has the luxury of internet connection.

“This really, I think it kind of gets in there and fills a lot of gaps where some of our students that don’t have it, the locations are close enough so they can get to them,” said Behrmann.

Some of the hot spots are already up and operating, others are still a work in progress.

“It just offers one more way that our students can get connected,” said Behrmann.

Click here to see all the hotspot locations.