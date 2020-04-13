Good Vibes Hopes To Mass Produce New Tech To Help Stop Spread of Germs

One of the main ways you can transmit germs is by touching your face.

The CDC recommends you refrain from touching your face, eyes, and mouth to help prevent yourself from getting COVID-19 or spreading it to others.

Good Vibes Tech, a new startup out of Traverse City, has found a new solution to this problem.

The company, made up of Traverse City residents and also members from Croatia, made a bracelet that will vibrate when you are getting close to touching your face.

The device is made up of two magnets, one that is clipped to your collar, and the other in a bracelet with other sensors.

You can learn more about the technology on their website.

They now need your help to be able to mass produce the bands and get them to the public.

“We had to come up with a solution how are we going to get this out there as quickly as possible because the need is right now, people need them right now and we decided the best solution is a crowd funding approach,” said CEO Brigs Rick.

Good Vibes is raising money through their Indiegogo page.