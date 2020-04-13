FishPass Project Receives Funding from U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

The Traverse City FishPass project was awarded a substantial amount of funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency last week.

As a part of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative the EPA will be contributing just under $6.5 million.

The FishPass project is a part of the work being done to the Union Street Dam.

Once construction is complete, fish can pass through barriers and dams while harmful invasive species like sea lampreys are blocked and trapped.