Energy Panel Submitting U.P. Propane Recommendations to Lansing
A panel studying ways to secure the Upper Peninsula’s energy needs will be submitting its ideas to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this week.
The U.P. Energy Task Force is working on recommendations on propane supplies.
It has studied the issue and sifted through more than 800 public comments.
The group will be sending its conclusion to the state by Friday.
Next it will be working on alternative energy solutions that are both reliable and sustainable.