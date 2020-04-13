Drive-Thru Testing Site Opens in Grand Traverse County

Grand Traverse County now has its first drive-thru testing site for the Coronavirus.

The idea is to increase testing and expand access to those who need it most. Heidi Britton is the CEO of Northwest Michigan Health Services. She says they “will continue to test until the need has been met.” The health clinic now has drive-thru service specifically to test for COVID-19. But it’s not open to everyone.

Britton says, “Northwest Michigan Health Service has a COVID hotline you can call to get tested. You can also have your PCP, Primary Care Provider, provide an order for you to come through and get tested.”

The drive-thru testing is done in partnership with the Benzie-Leelanau Health Department, even though the site is at their Traverse City location. And Britton says the drive-thru set-up is designed to limit contact with potential Coronavirus patients. “The person will stay in the car at all times. Only one staff member comes out to the car with proper PPE on to do the testing.”

Dr. Tim Lambert is the clinic’s Medical Director. He explains the testing procedure. “It’s a little bit of a swab of the nose. It goes in a ways, so it can be a little uncomfortable. People can react a little bit so we watch for symptoms, people getting a little faint or anything like that.”

While a referral from your Doctor or a pre-screening phone call will get you an appointment, the drive-thru testing is designed for essential workers, such as healthcare employees and grocery store workers: those who have regular interactions with the public; and for those vulnerable people over age 65. Britton says, “This is truly just for the priority groups to get the testing so they know if they need to isolate themselves from their own family members, to continue to reduce the amount of spread in the community is really important to us.”

Dr. Lambert adds, “Part of what this will do will help us know how much is out there. Probably the hardest thing about this disease is how quickly people can go to a worse place.”

The testing is open to all area residents who are essential workers or who are at extreme risk, regardless of where you live. Testing appointments are available from Mondays-Thursdays from 12-4pm. You can reach the COVID-19 hotline by calling (231) 642-5292