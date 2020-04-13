Dr. Fauci on Re-Opening The US: ‘Maybe Next Month’

The U.S. now has nearly 560,000 coronavirus cases and more than 22,000 people have died from the illness.

But there’s some hope from the country’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci. He said we could begin to re-open parts of society “maybe next month.”

In New York, the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S., the daily death rate is falling. And the state’s governor says the rate of hospitalizations and discharges appears to be flattening.

Top health officials are using those numbers in their calculation to determine when the U.S. can re-open for business.

Fauci, part of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, suggests the nation re-open in stages once it’s safe to begin doing so.

“We are hoping at the end of the month we can look at—is there any element we can cautiously start pulling back on. If we can, do it,” he said. “If not, continue to hunker down.”