Deadly Tornadoes Ravaged Mississippi, Louisiana on Easter

Parts of the south are in shambles after deadly tornadoes and severe storms swept through the region.

Hundreds of homes and buildings were damaged or destroyed in Mississippi and Louisiana on Sunday, and thousands of people were without power.

The governors of both states declared states of emergency because of the destruction.

Fire Chief Terry Williams, of Monroe, Louisiana, says, “We have hundreds of lines down and this is going to take a long time for us to recover from. We’re not going to recover from this in two or three days, not even two or three weeks.”

The Mississippi State Emergency Management Agency has confirmed at least six deaths.