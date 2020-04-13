Coping With Relationship Tensions During COVID-19

It’s common for people to take out their frustrations and stress on those they love most.

Especially now, with what’s going with the COVID-19 crisis, you might find yourself at odds with your significant other in ways you’ve never experienced. Maybe it’s feeling tense about disinfecting the home or social distancing guidelines.

Therapist with Head & Heart Therapeutic Solutions in Traverse City, Caroline Thomas says being coped up with loved ones and trying to see eye to eye during a crisis is never easy.

Thomas says we are in a constant fight or flight mode with what we’re experiencing right now, and we need to communicate our feelings with our spouse or partner.

She says people need to be open with what they’re experiencing in terms of feelings and come to an agreement on what is best for the safety of the unit or family.

If that means everyone stays inside during this time because that is the safest plan, then that’s what the group or couple needs to commit to.

Head & Heart is also offering 30 minute phone call sessions for people to be able to speak with one of their therapists during this time.

Thomas encourages people to go on their website and to get connected if you’re feeling the need to vent or express your concerns during this crisis.

