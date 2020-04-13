Cool Cab Traverse City: Taxi Cab Company Donating Its Services at This Time

Weeks ago many were hopping in taxi cabs, ride-sharing transportation, etc. but this industry quickly took a turn for the worst. With their regular passengers working in or visiting the local Traverse City restaurants and bars, Cool Cab in Traverse City decided to switch gears and put their creativity to good use. They are helping get people groceries, meals– whatever they may need free of charge.

Ashley Montogomery, the proud owner of Cool Cab explains her “why” was simple, “This is my community and I want to be there for them they’re struggling just like us.”

They are hoping for donations as far as gas/mileage go but are waiving their delivery fee when you use the code 9&10.

Ashley and her team are taking countless precautions when it comes to delivery– wearing masks, putting on fresh gloves, using plenty of hand-sanitizer and practicing social distancing.

