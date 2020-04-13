British P.M. Released From Hospital: ‘I Owe Them My Life’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is out of the hospital after being treated for coronavirus, including three nights in intensive care.

Johnson was diagnosed with the virus on March 27.He was admitted to the hospital 10 days later after suffering from severe symptoms.

He was moved to intensive care last week. but Johnson was released over the weekend.

After his release, he issued a statement thanking the hospital staff, saying, “I owe them my life.”

A government spokesman says the prime minister will not be immediately returning to work.