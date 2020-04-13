Bernie Sanders Endorses Joe Biden

While the 2020 presidential election is taking a backseat to the coronavirus, the presumptive Democratic nominee picked up an endorsement from his biggest challenger.

Monday Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden.

The two former rivals made a joint online appearance Monday afternoon.

Sanders says he’s asking all Americans to come together to support Biden’s campaign, calling for Americans to make Donald Trump “a one-term president.”

Sanders added, “I will do all that I can to make that happen.”