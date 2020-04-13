Benzie County Man Charged with Shooting, Killing Neighbor

A Benzie County man was charged with open murder Monday after deputies say he shot and killed his neighbor.

The deadly shooting happened at a home on Cinder Road near Beulah.

That’s where deputies say Taylor Manol shot and killed Alexander Sarantos.

Taylor Manol, is now charged with open murder after deputies say he fired multiple shots into a home on Cinder Road. They say those shots killed Manol’s neighbor Alexander Sarantos. Deputies first spoke with Manol when called to Cinder Road last week after getting a call about shots being fired.

“All we had were that they heard shots in the area and keep in mind, he claimed that he would go out his front door and shoot at animals, and that’s what he claimed that particular night, that I was just out shooting at animals that were coming into my garbage so we didn’t really have anything else to go on at that time,” said Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel.

Several days later, a grim discovery inside a home. A friend of Sarantos drove to the home after not hearing from him and called police after seeing bullet holes in the home.

“One thing I want to get out to the public is right now everyone is saying this was an accident. This was not an accident, this was deliberate and that’s why he’s being charged with open murder. The main thing is there’s no more threat to the public, we have the person in custody that was responsible for this horrible death,” said Schendel.

The sheriff says they’re still looking for a motive. He says Manol and Sarantos being neighbors appears to be the only relationship between the two men.

“One takes another human life and we have all these questions and unfortunately, I can’t answer those questions for you because we just don’t know them yet. I think we’ll get to the bottom of it, but at this point we don’t have the motivation behind this,” said Schendel.

Manol is due back in court later this month.