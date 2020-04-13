Access to Literature You Love During Quarantine

We need books now more than ever to keep our minds and hearts occupied during this stressful time. Brilliant Books in Traverse City may be closed to the public, but they’re reaching out to the world to help connect readers to titles they will love. Michelle Dunaway chats with a Brilliant Books bookseller, Anthony Ascione, about why books are considered to be an “essential” service, and how they have transitioned from a walk-in bookstore to a mail-order” only business at this time.

For more information about Brilliant Books – click here.

To stay up to date with announcements – click here.