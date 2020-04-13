90 Cards for Caroline’s 90th Birthday

Small acts of kindness can bring some big smiles across the miles. The goal – to get Caroline Thompson Kelley 90 cards for her upcoming 90th birthday.

Caroline is originally from Sault Ste. Marie, but is now living with her family out in Colorado. They are trying to make her birthday special since her granddaughters will not be able to visit her as planned which is April 30th.

If you wish to give Caroline a smile, send cards to:

CAROLINE KELLEY

12451 SHERIDAN BLVD

APT 301

BROOMFIELD, CO 80020